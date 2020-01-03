HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Eastbrook at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Rushville, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian at Hoosier Gym, 6:30 p.m.
Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
