HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Eastbrook at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Rushville, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Wes-Del vs. Liberty Christian at Hoosier Gym, 6:30 p.m.

Daleville at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

