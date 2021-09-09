HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Lapel, Mount Vernon at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.
Lawrence Central, Warren Central at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 4:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
Anderson, Lapel at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Pendleton Heights at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton, Liberty Christian at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Richmond, 7 p.m.
North Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Union at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats, noon; Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Connecticut Huskies, 3 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Penn State Nittany Lions, 3:30 p.m.; DePauw Tigers at Butler Bulldogs, 6 p.m.; Idaho Vandals at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NFL -- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
