HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Lapel, Mount Vernon at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.

Lawrence Central, Warren Central at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 4:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Volleyball Tournament

Anderson, Lapel at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Pendleton Heights at Alexandria, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton, Liberty Christian at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Richmond, 7 p.m.

North Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Union at Daleville, 6 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 3:37 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana State Sycamores at Northwestern Wildcats, noon; Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Connecticut Huskies, 3 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Penn State Nittany Lions, 3:30 p.m.; DePauw Tigers at Butler Bulldogs, 6 p.m.; Idaho Vandals at Indiana Hoosiers, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NFL -- Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.

