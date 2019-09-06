LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Alexandria at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 7 p.m.

North Decatur at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Volleyball

Anderson vs. Marietta College at Franklin, 5 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football — Vanderbilt at Purdue, noon; Fordham at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

USL — Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

WNBA — Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.

Monday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

