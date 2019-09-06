HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Alexandria at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook, 7 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 7 p.m.
North Decatur at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Volleyball
Anderson vs. Marietta College at Franklin, 5 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football — Vanderbilt at Purdue, noon; Fordham at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
USL — Indy Eleven at Charleston Battery, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
WNBA — Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m.
Monday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.
