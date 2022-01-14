HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette Jeff at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
CIC tourney at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Purdue Polytechnic at Daleville, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Dick Small Invitational at Defiance, Ohio, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8 p.m.
NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.; Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Illinois, noon; Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
