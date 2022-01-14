LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Elwood at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette Jeff at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

CIC tourney at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Purdue Polytechnic at Daleville, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Track & Field (Men/Women)

Dick Small Invitational at Defiance, Ohio, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 8 p.m.

NBA – Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.; Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Villanova, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball – North Carolina at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Illinois, noon; Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

