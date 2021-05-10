LOGO19 Coming Up

Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.

Morristown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

Bethesda Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Elwood at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m. (resumption of suspended game)

Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wapahani at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Anderson at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Relays, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA — Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA Preseason — Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

NBA — Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video