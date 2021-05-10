Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.
Morristown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.
Bethesda Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Elwood at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Taylor, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m. (resumption of suspended game)
Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Anderson at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Relays, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA — Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA Preseason — Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
NBA — Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East — Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.