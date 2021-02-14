HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Evansville, 4 p.m.; Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Rutgers at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Bowling Green at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Evansville at Indiana State, 5 p.m.; Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Indiana, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
