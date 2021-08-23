Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Wapahani, 5 p.m.
Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.
Triple-A East — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
