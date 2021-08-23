LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Mississinewa at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.

Triple-A East — Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

