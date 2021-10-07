HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Girls)
Sectionals
Class 3A at Hamilton Southeastern
Pendleton Heights vs. Noblesville, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Indiana Deaf, 6 p.m.
Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Daleville, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Mississinewa at Frankton, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 4:07 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- ALDS: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 2:07 p.m.
NBA Preseason -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- San Diego Toreros at Butler Bulldogs, noon; Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores, 1 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:07 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Birmingham Legion FC, 5 p.m.
