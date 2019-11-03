HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
NBA — Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Defiance at Ball State, 7 p.m.; West Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Fordham, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football — Ball State at Western Michigan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — IUPUI at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Green Bay at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
