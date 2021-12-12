HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Merrimack at Indiana, noon; Indiana-Kokomo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. North Carolina State at Brooklyn, New York, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Illinois, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
