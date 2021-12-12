LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Merrimack at Indiana, noon; Indiana-Kokomo at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. North Carolina State at Brooklyn, New York, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Butler at Illinois, 3 p.m.; Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video