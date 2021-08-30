HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Frankton at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Morristown, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Volleyball
Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Southern Wells at Daleville, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
