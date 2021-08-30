LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Frankton at Monroe Central, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Lawrence Central, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Morristown, 5:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Volleyball

Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Southern Wells at Daleville, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

