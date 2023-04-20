LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Eastbrook at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Tri at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Irvington Prep at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Madison-Grant at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Monroe Central at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cowan, 5 p.m.

Bethesda Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Delta at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Morristown, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah, Union at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 7:45 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday

ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 1, 7:15 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 8:05 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 4:05 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

USL – Monterey Bay F.C. at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 3:05 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 1:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

