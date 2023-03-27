LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Frankton at Hagerstown, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Golf (Men)

Dan Quayle Match Play Invitational at Sellersburg

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB Spring Training – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB Spring Training – Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 7:08 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video