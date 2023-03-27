coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Frankton at Hagerstown, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Golf (Men)
Dan Quayle Match Play Invitational at Sellersburg
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB Spring Training – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB Spring Training – Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 7:08 p.m.