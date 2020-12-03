LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Guerin Catholic at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Samford at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.; UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indianapolis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

