HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Greenfield-Central, 7:30 p.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Guerin Catholic at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Samford at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Murray State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Central Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue Fort Wayne at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.; UIC at Ball State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Kentucky, 3 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 4 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indianapolis at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Valparaiso at Purdue, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
