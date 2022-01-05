HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament
Semifinals at Alexandria
Lapel vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Anderson vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation at Anderson Prep
Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Manchester at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.
