LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament

Semifinals at Alexandria

Lapel vs. Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Anderson vs. Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation at Anderson Prep

Elwood vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Manchester at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA – Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Evansville at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NBA – Utah Jazz at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Penn State, noon; Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video