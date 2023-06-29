Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 68F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 68F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.