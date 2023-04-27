HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wapahani, 5 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Manual, 5:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Delta, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Southwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Chatard at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Frankton at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 5 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
Yorktown at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 5, if necessary, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
USL – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 12:05 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.