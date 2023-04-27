LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Manual, 5:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Tipton at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Delta, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Southwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Bishop Chatard at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Wapahani at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Frankton at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Yorktown at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 5, if necessary, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

USL – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins, 12:05 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

