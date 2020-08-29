HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria at Sheridan, 8 a.m.
Daleville at Rushville Invite, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill Invite, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Hokem Karem, 9:15 a.m.
Anderson Prep, Lapel, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invite, 10 a.m.
Football
Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
CIC Championship at Meadowbrook, 1 p.m.
MEC Championship, 1 p.m.
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.
Soccer (Girls)
West Lafayette Harrison at Pendleton Heights, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
MEC Tournament at Shenandoah, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Frankton at Cowan, 9 a.m.
Alexandria, Pendleton Heights at Huntington North Invite, 10:30 a.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 11 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Marion Invite, TBD
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 4 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream at Bradenton, Florida, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.