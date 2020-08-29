LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria at Sheridan, 8 a.m.

Daleville at Rushville Invite, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill Invite, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Hokem Karem, 9:15 a.m.

Anderson Prep, Lapel, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invite, 10 a.m.

Football

Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

CIC Championship at Meadowbrook, 1 p.m.

MEC Championship, 1 p.m.

Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament

Lapel at Madison-Grant, 10 a.m.

Soccer (Girls)

West Lafayette Harrison at Pendleton Heights, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

MEC Tournament at Shenandoah, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Frankton at Cowan, 9 a.m.

Alexandria, Pendleton Heights at Huntington North Invite, 10:30 a.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 11 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Marion Invite, TBD

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB -- Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA -- Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 4 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream at Bradenton, Florida, 8 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you