HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights at Marion Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Union City Invitational, 11 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Yorktown at Liberty Christian, 10 a.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Lapel at Crawfordsville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Pendleton Heights at North Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.

Seton Catholic, University at Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Cross Country

Grizzly Invitational at Shelbyville, 10 a.m.

Soccer (Women)

Spalding at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson vs. Luther at Jacksonville, Illinois, 1 p.m.

Anderson at Illinois College, 3 p.m.

Soccer (Men)

Concordia Chicago at Anderson, 3 p.m.

Football

Trine at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Golf (Women)

Stateline Shootout at Harrison, Ohio

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football – Ball State at Kentucky, noon; Fresno State at Purdue, noon; Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Tennessee State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Santa Clara at Villanova, Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.; Ball State vs. Northern Iowa at Omaha, Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m.; Indiana vs. Washington at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 6:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

USL Championship – The Miami FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Ball State vs. LSU at Omaha, Nebraska, 1 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

WNBA – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

