HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights at Marion Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Union City Invitational, 11 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Yorktown at Liberty Christian, 10 a.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Lapel at Crawfordsville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Pendleton Heights at North Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.
Seton Catholic, University at Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country
Grizzly Invitational at Shelbyville, 10 a.m.
Soccer (Women)
Spalding at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. Luther at Jacksonville, Illinois, 1 p.m.
Anderson at Illinois College, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Concordia Chicago at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Football
Trine at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Golf (Women)
Stateline Shootout at Harrison, Ohio
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football – Ball State at Kentucky, noon; Fresno State at Purdue, noon; Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Tennessee State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Santa Clara at Villanova, Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.; Ball State vs. Northern Iowa at Omaha, Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m.; Indiana vs. Washington at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 6:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
USL Championship – The Miami FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Ball State vs. LSU at Omaha, Nebraska, 1 p.m.
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
Tuesday
International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
WNBA – Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.