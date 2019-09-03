HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Anderson, Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep, Daleville, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invite, 5 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Golf
Lapel, Tipton at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Northfield at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Eastern Hancock at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Morristown at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Kokomo at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at DePauw, 4 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
USL — New York Red Bulls II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
Friday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
