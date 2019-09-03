LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Anderson, Liberty Christian at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep, Daleville, Shenandoah at Wapahani Invite, 5 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Golf

Lapel, Tipton at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Northfield at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Hamilton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Central Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Eastern Hancock at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Taylor at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Morristown at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Central Christian at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Kokomo at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at DePauw, 4 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

USL — New York Red Bulls II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

WNBA — Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

