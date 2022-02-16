HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Lacrosse (Men)
Wabash at Anderson, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Buffalo at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Loyola (Illinois) at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Orlando Solar Bears, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 2 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.