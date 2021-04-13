LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Elwood, Tipton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Hagerstown, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Softball Tournament

Alexandria at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament

Alexandria at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Shenandoah at Wapahani, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Track & Field

Blackford, Eastbrook at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Lapel, Liberty Christian at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill, Sheridan at Frankton, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

NBA -- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets, 9 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.

