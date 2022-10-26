HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Earlham at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Earlham, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Manchester, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Reading Royals, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Football – Morehead State at Butler, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, noon; Indiana State at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.