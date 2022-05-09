LOGO19 Coming Up

Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Anderson at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Daleville at Southern Wells, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana Deaf at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Morristown at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Madison County tournament at Fall Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Elwood at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Waphani, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Zionsville, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.

WNBA – Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video