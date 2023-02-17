HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Indiana Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Kokomo at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Waldron at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
State finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Manchester at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Friday Night Spikes Tune-up at Terre Haute, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Valparaiso at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Illinois at Indiana, noon; Notre Dame at Virginia, noon; Illinois State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ohio State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Purdue at Indiana, noon; Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled