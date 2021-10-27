HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Manchester at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:30 p.m.
NBA -- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Maryland Terrapins, noon; Butler Bulldogs at Dayton Flyers, 1 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at North Dakota State Bison, 3:30 p.m.; Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers, 3:30 p.m.; North Carolina Tar Heels at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 7:30 p.m.
USL -- Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 7 p.m.
