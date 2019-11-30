HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Daleville at Cambridge City Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Liberty Christian at Anderson University, 7:30 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Wes-Del, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Shenandoah vs. Frankton at New Castle, 11:30 a.m.
Anderson at Kokomo, 1 p.m.
Northeastern at Daleville, 1:30 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Liberty Christian at Anderson University, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson at Wawasee Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- South Dakota State at Indiana, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler vs. Ohio at Daytona Beach, Fla., 11 a.m.; South Florida vs. Notre Dame at Riviera Maya, Mexico, 11 a.m.; Washington State vs. Indiana at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 5:45 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana at Purdue, noon; Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Worcester Railers, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.; Loyola (Ill.) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
