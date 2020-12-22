HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Southwood, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Delta at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Southeast Missouri State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Bellarmine at Notre Dame, noon; Providence at Butler, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Minnesota, 2 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Maryland at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
