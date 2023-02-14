HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Elwood at Taylor, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m.
Irvington Prep at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Great Lakes Christian at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 7 p.m.; Butler at Villanova, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Valparaiso at Indiana State, 6 p.m.