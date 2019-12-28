HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Alabama A&M at Notre Dame, noon; Arkansas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Seton Hall at Butler, 2 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ECHL — Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Urbana at Ball State, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA — Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Butler at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Rutgers, 3 p.m.; St. John’s at Butler, 4 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, 4 p.m.
ECHL — Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.