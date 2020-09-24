LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Soccer (Boys)

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Tipton, 4:15 p.m.

Anderson at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.

Delta at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:07 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.

NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you