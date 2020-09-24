HIGH SCHOOLS
Soccer (Boys)
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Providence Cristo Rey, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Tipton, 4:15 p.m.
Anderson at New Castle, 4:30 p.m.
Delta at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Game 1, 5:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:07 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins, 3:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:15 p.m.
NFL -- New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m.
