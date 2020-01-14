HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Frankton at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Centerville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m,
Swimming & Diving
New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Jay County at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Southern Wells at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Wes-Del at Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Daleville, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 8 p.m.
ECHL -- Florida Everblades at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Rapid City Rush at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
