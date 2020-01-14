HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Frankton at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Centerville at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Knightstown, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Taylor, 7:30 p.m,

Swimming & Diving

New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Guerin Catholic at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Jay County at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Southern Wells at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Wes-Del at Alexandria, 6 p.m.

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Daleville, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Seton Hall at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Illinois at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, 8 p.m.

ECHL -- Florida Everblades at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Marquette at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Rapid City Rush at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

