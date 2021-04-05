LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Muncie Central at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Winchester, 5 p.m.

Delta at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Mississinewa at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Daleville at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Mount St. Joseph at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.

NBA — Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m.

NBA — Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video