coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Muncie Central at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Winchester, 5 p.m.
Delta at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Mississinewa at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Daleville at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Mount St. Joseph at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m.
NBA — Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m.
NBA — Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.