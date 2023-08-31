LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Lapel, Elwood, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights Landes Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Daleville, Wes-Del at Wapahani, 4:15 p.m.

Alexandria, Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Eastbrook at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.

Anderson at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Daleville at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Tri-Central, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Football – Eastern Illinois at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Purdue at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Long Beach State, 10 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Volleyball – Butler vs. North Dakota State at Dayton, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Indiana State vs. Louisiana-Monroe at St. Charles, Missouri, noon; Purdue vs. Marquette at Lawrence, Kansas, 4 p.m.; Butler vs. Ohio at Dayton, Ohio, 5 p.m.; Indiana State vs. Austin Peay at St. Charles, Missouri, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Creighton, 7 p.m.; Indiana vs. UCLA at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Villanova, 7 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Football – Ball State at Kentucky, noon; Fresno State at Purdue, noon; Butler at Montana, 2 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Tennessee State at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Santa Clara at Villanova, Pennsylvania, 2 p.m.; Ball State vs. Northern Iowa at Omaha, Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Lindenwood, 4 p.m.; Indiana vs. Washington at Long Beach, California, 7 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 6:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

USL Championship – The Miami FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball – Ball State vs. LSU at Omaha, Nebraska, 1 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Buffalo Bisons, 1:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video