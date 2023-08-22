HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood, Shenandoah at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Lapel at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.
Cowan at Lapel, 7 p.m.
Daleville at Hagerstown, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Marion, 7 p.m.
Frankton at Tri-Central, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.
Thursday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m.
WNBA – Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Friday
International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.