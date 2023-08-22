LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood, Shenandoah at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Anderson at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Blackford, 5:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Lapel at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Cowan at Lapel, 7 p.m.

Daleville at Hagerstown, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Marion, 7 p.m.

Frankton at Tri-Central, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Muncie Central, 7 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Noblesville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.

USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

Thursday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

NFL Preseason – Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m.

WNBA – Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Friday

International League – Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Oakland Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

