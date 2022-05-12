HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Centerville at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Shenandoah at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Elwood at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Monroe Central at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.
Delta at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne Canterbury at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Palestine, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Wabash, 5 p.m.
Warren Central at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Track & Field
Madison-Grant at Tipton Invitational, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Track & Field
Carius/Gregory Invite at Naperville, Illinois, noon
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB – Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 7:04 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 1:05 p.m.
WNBA – Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.