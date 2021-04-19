LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Southwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Monroe Central, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel, Mount Vernon at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Tri at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Hagerstown, 5:30 p.m.

Manual at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

NBA — San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

NBA — Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

