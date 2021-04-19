Coming Up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Southwood, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Tipton, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Monroe Central, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel, Mount Vernon at Yorktown, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Tri at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.
Tri-Central at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Hagerstown, 5:30 p.m.
Manual at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Lapel at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Lawrence North at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.
NBA — San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
NBA — Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB — Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.