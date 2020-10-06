HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys Tennis
Regional
at Marion
Lapel vs. Jay County, 5 p.m.
Elwood, Madison-Grant doubles, TBD
at North Central
Pendleton Heights doubles, TBD
Soccer (Girls)
Sectional
at Noblesville
Pendleton Heights vs. Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Noblesville vs. Anderson, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Liberty Christian at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Park Tudor at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
No events scheduled
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
No events scheduled
