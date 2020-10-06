LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys Tennis

Regional

at Marion

Lapel vs. Jay County, 5 p.m.

Elwood, Madison-Grant doubles, TBD

at North Central

Pendleton Heights doubles, TBD

Soccer (Girls)

Sectional

at Noblesville

Pendleton Heights vs. Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Noblesville vs. Anderson, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Liberty Christian at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Park Tudor at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

No events scheduled

Wednesday

No events scheduled

Thursday

No events scheduled

Friday

No events scheduled

