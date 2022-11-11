HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Daleville at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Wells at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Class 2A Regional
Lapel at Linton-Stockton, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Adrian at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Covenant, 8 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – UMass-Lowell at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, noon; Purdue at Illinois, noon; Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – California vs. Notre Dame at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Youngstown State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – IUPUI at Butler, 2 p.m.; Murray State at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Penn State, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana-East at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Indiana at Tennessee, 6 p.m.