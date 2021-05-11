HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Daleville vs. Cowan at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Westfield at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Eastern Hancock, New Palestine at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.
North Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Eastbrook at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Tri, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tipton, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 5:45 p.m.
Track & Field
Anderson, Anderson Prep, Kokomo at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Sheridan, 5 p.m.
HHC Championship at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at South Carolina Stingrays, 7:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA Preseason -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.
NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.