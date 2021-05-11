LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Daleville vs. Cowan at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Westfield at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Anderson, 6 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Eastern Hancock, New Palestine at Shenandoah, 4 p.m.

Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Oak Hill, 4:30 p.m.

North Central at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Eastbrook at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Tri, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tipton, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Shenandoah, 5:45 p.m.

Track & Field

Anderson, Anderson Prep, Kokomo at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Sheridan, 5 p.m.

HHC Championship at Mount Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at South Carolina Stingrays, 7:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA Preseason -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

NBA -- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 1, 3:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, 7:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, Game 2, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 10:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

