HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Yorktown at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hagerstown at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Guerin Catholic at Frankton, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.; Loyola (Ill.) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.; Virginia at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

