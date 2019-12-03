HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Alexandria at Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Randolph Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Westfield, 7:30 p.m.
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Marion at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Pendleton Heights at Muncie Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hagerstown at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Guerin Catholic at Frankton, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Butler at Mississippi, 7 p.m.; Loyola (Ill.) at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.; Virginia at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
