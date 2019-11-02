LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

State finals at Terre Haute, 1 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Anderson at Bluffton, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

Anderson at Bluffton, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at Hanover, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

USL Conference Semifinals -- Indy Eleven at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sunday

NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Defiance at Ball State, 7 p.m.; West Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Fordham, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Ball State at Western Michigan, 8 p.m.

