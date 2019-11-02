HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
State finals at Terre Haute, 1 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Soccer (Men)
Anderson at Bluffton, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Anderson at Bluffton, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Hanover, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Nebraska at Purdue, noon; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
USL Conference Semifinals -- Indy Eleven at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.
NBA -- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Defiance at Ball State, 7 p.m.; West Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Fordham, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Ball State at Western Michigan, 8 p.m.
