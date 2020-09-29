LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Henry County Championship at Knightstown, 10 a.m.

Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5:15 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

New Castle at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Muncie Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 1, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, noon; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 2, 3 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, TBD; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, TBD; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 2, TBD

Friday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, TBD (if necessary)

