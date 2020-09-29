HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Henry County Championship at Knightstown, 10 a.m.
Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 5:15 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
New Castle at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Elwood at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Muncie Central at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 1, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, noon; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 2, 3 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, TBD; Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, TBD; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 2, TBD
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Game 3, TBD (if necessary); St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, Game 3, TBD (if necessary)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.