HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Valorant
Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
