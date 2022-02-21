LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Valorant

Anderson at Defiance, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Ohio State, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Drake, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

Thursday

ECHL -- Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

