HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Winchester, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Blackford at Frankton, 8 p.m.

West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Blackford at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.

Phalen Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Track & Field

Warrior Indoor Invitational at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Murray State, 6 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Virginia at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Monday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m.

