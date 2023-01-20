HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Winchester, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Blackford at Frankton, 8 p.m.
West Lafayette Harrison at Anderson, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Blackford at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.
Phalen Academy at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Anderson at McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Track & Field
Warrior Indoor Invitational at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Kent State, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Murray State, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Central Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at Connecticut, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, noon; Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Virginia at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m.