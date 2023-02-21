HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Alexandria at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton Central at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Irvington Prep, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Women)
Bluffton at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Kent State at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Iowa Heartlanders, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.; Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Seton Hall at Butler, 7 p.m.