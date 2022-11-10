HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Clinton Central at Elwood, 6:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Marshall at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – UMass-Lowell at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, noon; Purdue at Illinois, noon; Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – California vs. Notre Dame at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Youngstown State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – IUPUI at Butler, 2 p.m.; Murray State at Purdue, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m.