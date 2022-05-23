LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Liberty Christian at Bishop Chatard, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah vs. Blue River Valley at Knightstown, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Western, 5:30 p.m.

Taylor at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Union at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sectionals

Class 1A at Daleville

Liberty Christian vs. Cowan, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Wells vs. Daleville, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A at Pendleton Heights

Richmond vs. Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Lapel

Alexandria vs. Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A at Union County

Union County vs. Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Class 2A at Oak Hill

Madison-Grant vs. Taylor, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 12:07 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints (DH), 6:07 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:07 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video