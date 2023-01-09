HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
University at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Taylor at Madison-Grant, 6 p.m.
Blackford at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
New Castle at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson at Guerin Catholic, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Monroe Central, 6 p.m.
Fishers at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s 6:30 p.m.; Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Michigan at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Iowa Heartlanders at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Penn State, 7 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Toledo, 7 p.m.; Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Nebraska at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.