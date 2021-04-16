LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Horizon Christian at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament

Anderson at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Madison County meet at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Knightstown Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Track & Field (Men/Women)

Anderson at Little State Championships, 3:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Butler at Morehead State, 4 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.

NBA -- San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

