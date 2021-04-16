HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Horizon Christian at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 4:30 p.m.
Madison County Girls Tennis Tournament
Anderson at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Madison County meet at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Knightstown Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Track & Field (Men/Women)
Anderson at Little State Championships, 3:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz, 3 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 4:05 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Butler at Morehead State, 4 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 1:10 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:10 a.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.
NBA -- San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
